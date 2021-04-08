Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $149,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $356.65 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.02 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

