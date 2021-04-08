Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $410.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.51 and a 1-year high of $413.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.31.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

