Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Arik Prawer Sells 3,606 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ Z opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

