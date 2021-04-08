GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOP. B. Riley upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

