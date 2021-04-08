BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $14.58 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
