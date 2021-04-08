XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

