Whiteheart Price Reaches $2,534.61 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and $1.51 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $2,534.61 or 0.04466019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00264274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00790580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.33 or 1.01161261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00687533 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

