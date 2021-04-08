All Sports Price Reaches $0.0288 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $43.13 million and $8.00 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

