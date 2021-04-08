Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

