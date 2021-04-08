Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 249.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 103,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricida alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092 over the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tricida stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.