Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.49 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

