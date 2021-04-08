EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

EXFO opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

