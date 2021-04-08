Obee Network (OBEE) Price Reaches $0.0006

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. Obee Network has a total market cap of $38,546.91 and $37,722.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00070396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00262438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00769874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,339.71 or 1.01320782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00688801 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OBEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.