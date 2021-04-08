More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $227,505.44 and $10,565.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.