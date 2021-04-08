Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of JPC stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.53.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.