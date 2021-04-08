Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

