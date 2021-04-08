Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

