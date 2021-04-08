Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

