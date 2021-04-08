Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

