SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Innate Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

