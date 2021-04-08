FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in FormFactor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

