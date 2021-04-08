Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.15).

ETR PUM opened at €86.46 ($101.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 163.75. Puma has a one year low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a one year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

