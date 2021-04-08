Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Reduced by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

