Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $321.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

