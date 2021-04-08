FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16).

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Plug Power stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,048 shares of company stock worth $39,044,777 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

