Raymond James Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE CDE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,673,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

