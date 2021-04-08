FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $12.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

