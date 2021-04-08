IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.18 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.