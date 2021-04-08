Trevali Mining Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

TSE TV opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

