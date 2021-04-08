Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Cable One worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,779.03 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,622.52 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,864.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,957.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

