Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.84 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coherent were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 28.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $262.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHR. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

