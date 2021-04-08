Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

