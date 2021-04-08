Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

