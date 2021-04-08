Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

