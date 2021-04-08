Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

