Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

