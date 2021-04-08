Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
