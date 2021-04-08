Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

