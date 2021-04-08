Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.