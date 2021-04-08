Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

