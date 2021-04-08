Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,146.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $55.63.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
