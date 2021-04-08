Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE JLS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $21.05.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
