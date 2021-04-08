Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE JLS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

