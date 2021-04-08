Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $95,375.94 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

