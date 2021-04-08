Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 64,100 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 64,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $203,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,462.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELVT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

