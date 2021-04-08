BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 292,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,508,556 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

