Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 327,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,592,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

DNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $961.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.