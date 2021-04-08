AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 359,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,439,729 shares.The stock last traded at $22.59 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

