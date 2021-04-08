Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

