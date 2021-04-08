IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $29.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $673.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

