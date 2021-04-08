Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
