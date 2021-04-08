Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

