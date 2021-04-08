UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $127.78 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $127,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.