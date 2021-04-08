UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,574 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $125,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

