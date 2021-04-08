Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $118.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $132.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $90.91 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.